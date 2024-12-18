Salman Khan did Baby John cameo for free; Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and full cast’s fee revealed: Report

Varun Dhawan's much-anticipated action film Baby John is fast approaching its release, and fans are eagerly excited. Backed by Atlee and directed by Kalees, the film has generated significant buzz. With Salman Khan making a massive cameo, the stakes have only gotten higher. Meanwhile, Salman Khan did not charge a fee for his appearance. Reports regarding the fees of Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and other cast members are also circulating. Read on to find out how much your favorite stars charged.

True to his generosity, Salman Khan did not charge a single penny for his cameo in Baby John. On the other hand, according to a report by 123telugu, both Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh have received impressive amounts for their roles in Baby John. Varun is said to have earned Rs 25 crore, while Keerthy reportedly received Rs 4 crore.

Senior actors Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav, along with actresses Sanya Malhotra and Wamiqa Gabbi, are believed to have been paid Rs 1.50 crore, Rs 1 crore, Rs 1 crore, and Rs 40 lakh, respectively.

The Baby John trailer is a blend of intense action sequences and compelling performances by the cast, making it feel like a true mass entertainer. From Varun’s powerful entry to his thrilling action scenes alongside Jackie Shroff’s stellar performance, everything looks top-notch.

While the trailer teases Salman engaging in a fight with Varun, viewers will have to wait until Christmas to witness the full epic saga unfold on the big screen.

Atlee, in an interview with Pinkvilla, revealed that they filmed an action sequence with Salman, which lasts for five minutes and is expected to be a crowd-pleaser. Atlee described it as a "solid mass scene" and shared his excitement about working with such a big star.

He explained that, given Khan's superstar status, he felt a strong sense of responsibility to ensure everything was perfect. Atlee also recalled that when they were about to explain the scene to Salman, the actor responded by saying, "Why do you have to explain? I’ll come and do it, no problem," a gesture Atlee found remarkable, noting he had never seen a superstar as humble as Salman.

Baby John, produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, is set for release on December 25, 2024.

