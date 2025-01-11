Aamir Khan claims he is a very ‘romantic’ man and reveals what love means to him: ‘Meri dono biwiyon se…’

Aamir Khan is one of the most exceptional actors in the Hindi film industry and is a man of few words. Although the actor prefers to keep his personal life private, he is always unfiltered in media interactions. Recently, the actor opened up about his take on love and admitted that he is a romantic person, and one can ask his two ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, about the same.

Aamir Khan was recently spotted at his son, Junaid Khan's upcoming rom-com Loveyapa's trailer launch event. During the event, the superstar opened up about his views on love, relationships, red flags, and personal growth.

The actor admitted that he believes in true love, and giving a humorous edge to his claim, he mentioned that anyone can ask his ex-wife about it. He said, "Main bohot romantic aadmi hoon, maa kasam. Bohot funny lagta hai sunne mein, but meri dono biwiyon se puch lo." (I'm very romantic, it may sound funny, but please ask both my wives referring to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.)

Khan admitted his understanding of love has evolved as he realized the mistakes he made in love. But he has also learned and improved himself based on those mistakes. Sharing his honest take on love, he explained that true love is about finding a soulmate with whom one can feel comfortable and fulfilled.

At the same time, he highlighted that youngsters shouldn't ignore red flags in their potential partners because it's a rare case when they can be turned into green. Consequently, he urged them to remain careful while finding their ideal partner.

Unlike the concept of temporary relationships, the Dangal actor shared his understanding of love and noted, "True love is really when you learn to love yourself, value yourself, and feel ready to hold someone else's heart with care."

Meanwhile, Loveyapa stars Junaid Khan and Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, in the lead roles. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and will will be released on February 7, 2025.

