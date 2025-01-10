Aamir Khan gets emotional as he remembers Sridevi at Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa trailer launch; ‘Mera sapna tha…’

The highly anticipated trailer of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's big-screen debut, Loveyapa, was launched on January 10, 2025. During the trailer launch, Aamir Khan got emotional and remembered the late actress Sridevi, saying, "Mera yeh sapna tha ke ek din Sri ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mujhe mile. (It was my dream to have the opportunity to work with Sri one day) So, it's Khushi's film and it's an important moment for me."

During the trailer launch of Loveyapa, Aamir Khan remembered Sridevi and shared that he has always been a huge fan of Sridevi. He recalled how he had always spoken about her and expressed that it was his dream to work with her one day. Aamir mentioned that seeing Khushi Kapoor's film felt like watching Sridevi again.

He also wished Khushi all the best for her first theatrical film, saying that he prays for her success and believes that Sridevi, wherever she is, must be watching her with joy and happiness.

The Sitaare Zameen Par actor fondly remembered the late actress, expressing how wonderful it would have been if she were there with them today, though he feels she is still with them in spirit. He concluded by sharing that this was a special day for him, particularly because of Khushi's involvement in the film.

Meanwhile, the humorous trailer of Loveyapa introduces a relatable story of modern Gen-Z love. Beginning with a funny interaction between Junaid Khan and Khushi, it delves into their lives after they exchange mobile phones, exposing their unspoken secrets. The drama and fun unravel as the film explores contemporary relationships.

The film will also feature Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, among others. Directed by Laal Singh Chaddha Helmer Advait Chandan, Phantom and AGS Entertainment will present the upcoming rom-com.

