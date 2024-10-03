Singham Again: Ajay Devgn and team to launch trailer of Rohit Shetty’s film on THIS date in grand event for fans? Here's what we know

Singham Again is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. The next installment in the Cop Universe brings back Ajay Devgn along with a stellar star cast. Fans have eagerly been waiting for the trailer of the Rohit Shetty directorial. A recent report has revealed that the team is all set to launch the trailer for this Diwali release on October 7 in a grand event for fans.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of the upcoming film Singham Again will be launched on October 7 during an event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

As per the portal’s source, the actors are expected to be present at the event to unveil the trailer of their action-packed movie. Additionally, both media as well as the fans of the star cast will be invited to be a part of the grand trailer launch.

The portal also revealed that the makers want the trailer to be as big as their film. “The trailer content along with the headline-grabbing event will make sure that the hype for the film and India’s first cop universe will increase drastically,” the source added.

Pinkvilla has regularly been bringing exclusive updates about Singham Again. We recently reported that the satellite, digital, and music rights of Singham Again have collectively fetched over Rs 200 crore.

A source close to the development stated, “It’s the biggest non-theatrical deal for Ajay Devgn as well as Rohit Shetty. While Rohit Shetty's films have always secured big monies from the satellite players owing to tremendous demand from the audience, Singham Again has been paid premium prices by the digital players too. And why not? The film actually has the biggest ensemble set-up for a feature film in the last few decades.”

Singham Again is the fifth installment in the famous Cop franchise and is a sequel to Singham Returns. It is set to arrive in cinemas on the festive occasion of Diwali.

