Laapataa Ladies: THIS actress was shortlisted for Pratibha Ranta’s role in Kiran Rao’s directorial; reveals Aamir Khan took her audition

Laapataa Ladies is one of the most acclaimed films of 2024, receiving praise for its story and acting performances. Pratibha Ranta, who portrayed Jaya in the Kiran Rao directorial, earned a lot of recognition. It has now been revealed that actress Ahsaas Channa was shortlisted for the same role. She shed light on her experience and disclosed that Aamir Khan took her audition.

Ahsaas Channa was in the top 2 for Pratibha Ranta’s role in Laapataa Ladies

In a recent interview with Zoom, the Kota Factory star Ahsaas Channa shared that she auditioned for Pratibha Ranta’s character in Laapataa Ladies, and she was shortlisted in the top two. She said that even though she wasn’t told who the other actress was, she thought it was Pratibha only since the role ultimately went to her.

Talking about Pratibha’s performance, Ahsaas remarked that it was a “great” debut and that she knew it had changed the former’s life. She also expressed her happiness at how the film turned out.

Ahsaas revealed meeting director Kiran Rao and shared that Aamir Khan was the one who auditioned her. She added, “Just that experience, I feel every actor should have that, and that opportunity to reach that room and to be able to audition to such a legend.”

When asked if she felt bad about missing out on the opportunity, Ahsaas said that in such cases, a person obviously feels bad and their heart breaks. However, she stated that when she sees somebody with a modest background make it big, it gives her inspiration.

More about Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies

The cast of the comedy-drama helmed by Kiran Rao includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. The story about lost brides has been created under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies was released in theaters on March 1, 2024.

The film was screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, where it received a standing ovation. The movie can be watched on the streaming service Netflix.

