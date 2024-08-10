Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao pose with CJI DY Chandrachud during Laapataa Ladies SC screening; director expresses being ‘over the moon’: PICS

Kiran Rao's directorial and Aamir Khan-backed movie Laapataa Ladies had a special screening at the Supreme Court of India on August 9, 2024. The event took place in the auditorium of the SC's administrative building complex. The screening was part of the ongoing gender sensitization program. Now, Rao took to social media and shared some pictures from the screening and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the honor.

Kiran shared a carousel of photos from the screening. In the first picture, she and Khan are seen posing with CJI DY Chandrachud and his wife. The other photos in the post capture candid moments from the event, showing Khan, Rao, and the CJI engaged in conversation.

Rao expressed immense joy and gratitude, acknowledging the brilliant Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, his partner Ms. Kalpana Das, and the entire CJI team.

"We had the unbelievable honour of screening our film Laapataa Ladies at the Supreme Court yesterday. As is visible in these pictures, I am over the moon! Deeply grateful to our absolutely brilliant CJI DY Chandrachud, his wonderful partner Ms Kalpana Das, and the whole team of the CJI. It is an experience I will personally always hold dear, and on behalf of my entire cast and crew, I am so thankful for this honour," post read.

Following the premiere, the filmmaker spoke to Law Today within the court premises and expressed her happiness and honor at being there. When questioned about the possibility of a courtroom drama following her experience, Kiran mentioned that she would love to explore that genre.

She shared that she enjoyed being in the courtroom and wished she could have spent the entire day observing. She indicated that perhaps someday, she might take on such a project.

Laapataa Ladies features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles. Laapataa Ladies made its debut at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, 2023, prior to its theatrical release on March 1, 2024. The film garnered widespread praise during its big-screen showings and went on to outperform other films following its Netflix debut.

