Kiran Rao would ‘love’ to direct courtroom drama post Laapataa Ladies’ Supreme Court screening: “I am deeply honored by privilege…”

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies achieved a milestone earlier today (August 9th, 2024) by moving the Supreme Court of India with its magical storyline. The slice-of-life rural drama was screened as part of a gender sensitization program for the sitting judges, their families, and other court staff.

Soon after the premiere, the filmmaker spoke to Law Today inside the court premises and said, “I'm so happy to be here. So honored…” When asked if audiences can expect a courtroom drama from her after the wholesome experience of being inside a court, Kiran said, “I'd love to. I just went in there and I wish I could have spent the whole day there watching. So, yes, maybe someday.”

Rao was then asked about Laapataa Ladies being chosen to be part of the Gender Sensitization Training at the Supreme Court. Reacting to it, the Dhobi Ghat director said, “I am deeply honored by this privilege to show our film to sitting judges, their families, the staff, especially in the 75th year of our great institution in the Supreme Court. So I am very very honored in this role.”

Laapataa Ladies first premiered at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8th, 2023 ahead of its theatrical release on March 1st, 2024. Not only was it largely hailed during both big-screen runs, but this comedy-drama also surpassed other titles after premiering on Netflix.

Produced by Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande, Laapataa Ladies featured Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in key roles. The movie revolves around two newly-wed brides who accidentally get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes but it eventually flips their life for good.

While Kiran Rao has produced several movies, she has just directed two movies Dhobi Ghat and Laapataa Ladies that too in an interval of almost 13 years. Among some of the best titles she bankrolled include Peepli Live, Dangal, Talaash, Delhi Belly, Secret Superstar, and Rubaru Roshni. Rao was also a presenter for 2013’s drama movie Ship of Theseus and associate produced Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

