Aamir Khan gets warm welcome from CJI D Y Chandrachud as Laapataa Ladies gets screened at SC; latter says 'don't want a stampede in the court...'

Kiran Rao's directorial produced by Aamir Khan, Laapataa Ladies was screened at the Supreme Court of India today, August 9. The slice-of-life rural drama was screened as part of a gender sensitization program for the sitting judges, their families, and other court staff. Before the screening, Aamir was warmly welcomed by the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

As per the Press Trust of India (PTI), Aamir Khan received a warm welcome from the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud as he arrived at the Supreme Court before the screening of Laapataa Ladies. "I don't want a stampede in the court but we welcome Mr Aamir Khan who is here for the screening of the film. Director Kiran Rao will also join us soon," the CJI said.

Earlier, a circular of the Supreme Court had said that screening of the movie is part of the activities organized during the 75th year of the establishment of the apex court.

"As part of the activities organized during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie 'Laapataa Ladies' which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, in the Auditorium, C-block, Administrative Building Complex," the communication said, the PTI reported.

After the premiere, the filmmaker Kiran Rao had an interview with Law Today inside the court premises. She expressed her happiness over her film screened at the Supreme Court and said, “I'm so happy to be here. So honored…” When asked if audiences can expect a courtroom drama from her after the wholesome experience of being inside a court, Kiran said, “I'd love to. I just went in there and I wish I could have spent the whole day there watching. So, yes, maybe someday.”

Meanwhile, Kiran Rao's directorial under the Aamir Khan Productions, Laapataa Ladies, is set in 2001 in rural India. Chaos ensues as two young brides lose their way during a train journey, creating merriment. The cast features Sprash Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, and others. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

