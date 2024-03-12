Aamir Khan shares updates on Sitaare Zameen Par: 'Same amount that Taare Zameen Par made you cry, this will make you laugh'

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aamir Khan is teaming up with RS Prasanna for a social dramedy titled Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor directed the emotional drama Taare Zameen Par and narrated a captivating story where he also starred alongside Darsheel Safary. The film showcased the lesser-known condition of dyslexia, and according to a report, his next movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, will revolve around Down Syndrome. Now, Aamir recently shared a new detail about Sitaare Zameen Par during his Instagram live session.

Aamir Khan speaks about his upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan is now gearing up to treat the audience with yet another highly entertaining film, Sitaare Zameen Par.

On Tuesday, March 12, he took to the social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions to have a live conversation with the fans and the audiences about his recently released production, Laapataa Ladies, and also about his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. During this session, Aamir Khan shared exciting details about this upcoming film and said that the film will be released in cinemas around the Christmas period.

Sharing an exciting detail about the film, the superstar made a big revelation and added that Sitaare Zameen Par is set to follow a fun path, unlike Taare Zameen Par. Continuing, Aamir Khan said, "The same amount that Taare Zameen Par has made you cry, Sitaare Zameen Par will make you laugh."

After the Laapataa Ladies screening in February this year, Aamir Khan engaged with the media and opened up about his upcoming film. In a conversation with Indian Express, he shared an update about Sitaare Zameen Par. He stated, "I began shooting for my next film last week. We aim for a Christmas release this year. Let's hope it comes by Christmas."

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also exclusively learned that Genelia D'Souza (Deshmukh) is the female lead in the film. Aamir finalized his appearance and engaged in numerous reading sessions with the cast. The shoot of Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to be an extensive schedule of 70 to 80 working days, making it one of Aamir's fastest film deliveries due to meticulous pre-production.

