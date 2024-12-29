Aamir Khan would just give away a scene if it belongs to other actor, says his Sarfarosh and Lagaan co-actor Akhilendra Mishra; ‘It is a big thing for a star...’

Aamir Khan is among the most popular actors in the country and is known for his commitment to the craft. His humble and professional nature has often been hailed by his co-stars. Most recently, veteran actor Akhilendra Mishra who has worked with Mr. Perfectionist in Sarfarosh and Lagaan heaped praise on him for his rare quality of giving away a scene to an actor to whom it ‘truly belongs’.

During a conversation with Digital Commentary, Akhilendra Mishra noted that Aamir Khan has an understanding of cinema. He appreciated him revealing that he works in detail and understands things before doing a scene. "Yahan tak ki vo apne co-actors ko bhi samjhte hain rehearsal karte hain bajaabta ye nahin ke direct take karlo (He even understands his co-actors and does rehearsals repeatedly. He never goes for the take directly)," he said, further adding superstar’s inclination towards doing multiple rehearsals.

Citing an example from a Sarfarosh scene, Mishra stated, "Aamir knows what would work best, what should be done, and what should not be done. The other thing about him is that if he feels that the scene belongs to the other actor, he would just give it away to them. It is a big thing for a star to think like that. It doesn’t happen that way all the time.”

During the conversation, Mishra also talked about working on John Matthew’s Sarfarsoh. He remembered the film being a success and the love that it received from the audience. He stated that the film was a ‘super hit’ at the time of its release and weeks later, the Kargil War happened. The veteran actor emphasized how the audience went back to watch the film after the war with different emotions and points of view. He went on to remember watching fans live narrating the dialogues while watching the film.

The 1999 action-thriller, Sarfarosh was directed by John Matthew Matthan and featured Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Mukesh Rishi, and Sonali Bendre in the key roles. It featured Mishra in the role of Mirchi Seth.

Meanwhile, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan was a sports period drama that was released in 2001. It featured Khan, Gracy Singh, and more in important roles, with Akhilendra Mishra in the role of Arjan.

