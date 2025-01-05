Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan calls his divorce with mom Reena Dutta ‘mature thing’; reveals never seeing them fight till he was 19

After Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, his son, Junaid Khan, recently shared his views on his parents' divorce when he was young. He revealed that they separated when he was eight but never let them feel anything and were always together for him and his sister. At the same time, he shared that he saw them fight for the first time when he was 19, and not before it. The actor admitted that their decision to split was a mature thing, and it never negatively impacted his upbringing.

In a new interview with Vickey Lalwani, Junaid Khan shared that he grew up living with his mom because his parents split when he was eight. But they never let him feel it. He believes it was the right decision for them because they both were happy with it, and he had a good childhood.

Khan explained, "They never made us feel it. I never saw them fight till I was 19. When it came to us (Junaid and his sister Ira Khan), they were a single unit. So, I think they did well. Two good people aren't always good together, and this way, both parents were happy." For those unaware, Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta, separated in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.

The actor added that despite the split, his family has been closely connected over the years, and they all ensure that they meet frequently even after Ira Khan's marriage to Nupur Shikhare. Junaid revealed that they all live within a 100-meter radius and are dedicated to having tea together every Tuesday morning to catch up with each other, which has become a tradition over time.

In his previous interviews, Aamir Khan admitted that he wasn't always there for his family and kids because he was busy working. But Junaid shared that he never felt anything missing because the actor was still there when he needed him. He jokingly said, "Papa was there. It's not like he was entirely absent. In fact, sometimes I felt like saying, 'It's okay, you don't have to come."

However, he admitted that his father has evolved and has become more involved in the daily happenings of his kid's life now. Khan shared that since the PK actor is growing old, he intends to spend more time with them and his family, and they like it.

On the work front, Junaid Khan made his acting debut with Maharaj in 2024 and won critical acclaim for his performance. The actor is now set to share the screen with Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa, and its first song has already created a buzz among fans. Moreover, he will also be seen in another upcoming project alongside actress Sai Pallavi later this year.

