Despite Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's shoutouts, Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor's song Loveyapa Ho Gaya fails to impress audience; netizens call it 'cringe'

Earlier today (January 3, 2025), Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s song Loveyapa Ho Gaya from their upcoming movie, Loveyapa, was dropped. Soon after, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan gave a loving shoutout to the youngsters. However, the track didn’t stand up to the expectations of fans who trolled the track for being ‘cringe’. Read on!

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, made his acting debut with the historical drama film Maharaj in 2024. Back in 2023, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, also stepped into the acting realm with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Well, both the budding actors are all set to share the screen together in their first big-screen debut movie, Loveyapa.

On January 3, 2025, the first song from the rom-com Loveyapa Ho Gaya was dropped, which grabbed the attention of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. But despite getting shoutouts from the two Khans of the industry, the track failed to impress the audience.

Soon after, netizens started trolling the track. While some thought it was ‘cringe,’ others slammed the lyrics. A handful of people also thought that Junaid deserved something better for his theatrical debut movie. A user opined, “I feel like Junaid is going to down-grade himself with this,” while another inquired, “Why so much cringe?” Another user had diverse views on the peppy number, “Why is there so much of overacting going on?”

While some criticized the lyrics of the song, others stated that Aamir’s son deserves better. “Average golden spoon kid who does nonsensical things just to stay busy,” commented a fourth.

Take a look:

As soon as the song was dropped, the Jawan actor took to X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated Khushi Kapoor and Junaid for the sweet song. Reposting the music video, King Khan expressed, “So sweet this song is. Gentle like Junaid. All the best Khushi. My big love to the #Loveyapa couple and team.”

Take a look:

Salman also followed suit and took to his Instagram stories to give a shoutout to Junaid Khan and Khushi for their new song. Extending his heartfelt wishes to the young actors, the Tiger 3 star penned, “Best Of Luck #JunaidKhan @khushikapoor,” along with the link to the song.

For the unknown, Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan and also features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madaan, and Kunj Anand. The romantic-comedy movie will hit cinemas on February 7, 2025.

