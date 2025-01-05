Did You Know Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par’s script helped in Junaid Khan’s dyslexia diagnosis? find out how

Aamir Khan is one of the most loved stars in India, and he works on films on diverse themes. One such film was Taare Zameen Par, which revolved around a child facing dyslexia. Recently, the actor's son Junaid Khan revealed that his parents realized he had dyslexia after they heard the film's script.

In a new interview with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Junaid Khan shared that his dyslexia diagnosis came to light after his parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, heard the script of the critically acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par. They recognized the similar symptoms in him and sought professional advice. Also, since he was younger when he began treatment, it didn't affect his life much.

"When they heard the script of Taare Zameen Par, they were like, 'Ek second… We have seen this in our lives'. And actually, it was at that point that they took me to a specialist, and I was diagnosed with dyslexia," he shared.

Khan credits his early diagnosis and support for dyslexia as an important aspect that eased his journey. He expressed gratitude for the same and shared that his parents were not strict about his academic performance in school or college due to the issue.

The 31-year-old actor explained, "Neither of my parents were particular about my results… I was also diagnosed with dyslexia very early on. So, I think they were mindful of that, especially in schooling."

On the work front, Junaid Khan made his acting debut in the Netflix film Maharaj in 2024, co-starring Sharvari and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor will be next seen in Loveyapa alongside Khushi Kapoor, and its first song has been released. Moreover, the actor has Ek Din with Sai Pallavi in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Taare Zameen Par, released in 2007, starring Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra, and more. The film was a critical success and contributed to raise awareness on the issue. It's sequel Sitaare Zameen Par, is already in the making and will star Aamir Khan, Genelia D'Souza and more.

