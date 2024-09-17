Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer untitled film on ‘love, likes’ officially announced; To release on this date

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are soon going to share screen space together. The makers have infused excitement after making an official announcement with its release date.

By Krishma Sharma
Published on Sep 17, 2024  |  12:10 PM IST |  246
Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla and Jagan Khursule/Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla and Jagan Khursule/Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you that Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to share screen space soon. Now recently the makers have finally made an official announcement revealing that the film will be releasing next year on February 07, 2025.  

Today, on September 17, the makers of the yet-untitled film starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor made an official announcement of the film. "SAVE THE DATE!!! 7-2-25," the post was captioned.

Take a look


Credits: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
