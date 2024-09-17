Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer untitled film on ‘love, likes’ officially announced; To release on this date

Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you that Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to share screen space soon. Now recently the makers have finally made an official announcement revealing that the film will be releasing next year on February 07, 2025.

Today, on September 17, the makers of the yet-untitled film starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor made an official announcement of the film. "SAVE THE DATE!!! 7-2-25," the post was captioned.

Take a look