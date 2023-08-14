EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan to produce supernatural love story for his son Junaid Khan; Deets Inside

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's debut movie Maharaja might still be waiting for its release, but the young promising actor has already bagged two more movies in his kitty. Junaid has signed the remake of the 2022 Tamil hit Love Today and a Japan-based love story produced by his father, Aamir Khan. While the Love Today remake sees him paired opposite the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and will go on floors early next year, we now have the details of the latter.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Junaid Khan’s film with Aamir Khan Productions will be a slice-of-life love story with a supernatural touch. Junaid will be seen playing the role of an insurance investigator who falls in love with the spirit of a woman in a coma. Sunil Pandey, who has long been associated with Aamir and has assisted on films such as Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Delhi Belly, and Laal Singh Chaddha, has come on board to direct this yet-untitled movie. Pandey has already begun pre-production and will officially commence shooting around October or November in Japan. The leading lady of the movie hasn't been finalized yet.

The Junaid Khan film will mark Sunil Pandey’s second directorial project after Pritam Pyaare, which is also produced by Aamir Khan Productions. His directorial debut is a quirky small-town drama about two brothers starring Sanjay Mishra and Neeraj Sood in the lead. Apart from Pritam Pyare, Aamir also has two other projects in the works at his production company: his ex-wife and Dhobi Ghat director Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, and RS Prasanna’s remake of Campeones. Kiran’s film, starring Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Nitanshi Goel, is all set to premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. RS Prasanna’s film, featuring Farhan Akhtar, will commence filming in November 2023. Aamir is also producing a film starring Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead, but the details of that project have not been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan still hasn’t finalized his next acting assignment. The superstar is taking it slow after the underperformance of Laal Singh Chaddha and plans to begin his next film only in 2024. There are expectations of a collaboration between him and his directors from 3 Idiots and PK, Rajkumar Hirani, on a biopic project, although that's still in the discussion stage. Additionally, there are reports of Aamir discussing the possibility of Ghajini 2 with Allu Aravind, but there has been no concrete development on that front yet.

We reached out to the representatives of Aamir Khan for confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

