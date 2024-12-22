Vicky Kaushal’s touching words for Karan Aujla’s late parents make singer emotional; video of their pure bromance goes VIRAL

Tauba Tauba fame Punjabi singer Karan Aujla’s Mumbai concert on Saturday couldn’t have been better as Parineeti Chopra and Vicky Kaushal made a surprising appearance on stage. Amongst several videos ruling the internet, one of the videos featured Kaushal stating heartwarming words about the singer's late parents leaving him emotional.

A video from Karan Aujla’s Mumbai concert featuring Vicky Kaushal has gone viral on the internet. In the video, we can the Chhaava actor heaping praises on the singer with full energy. He said, "You aren’t Geetan Di Machine, you are Geetan Di Industry. The journey this man has had, he truly deserves to shine like a star like he is shining today and I’m so proud of him."

"And I know ki veere tere maa peo aithe hi aa (brother, your parents are here only) they’re blessing us and I want you to know Mumbai loves you, Punjab loves you, India loves you, and every desi person across the globe loves you," he further added leaving the singer teary-eyed. In addition to this, the video ended with both the stars sharing a warm and tight hug.

During the show, the Chhaava actor also expressed happiness about Aujla debuting in Bollywood with him and that the song turned out to be the biggest hit of the year. "I’m a big fan of him as a singer and a songwriter," he admitted.

Meanwhile, fans also couldn’t help but react to the video with their adorable reactions. A fan stated, "This sucess feels personal" another fan said, "Vicky kaushal is a gentleman" while a third fan wrote, "The way vicky was adoring karan Brotherly affection was coming out."

In addition to this, another die-hard fan wrote, "Love you karan bhai suchi aj tuhanu rondya dekh k mera dil boht dukhii hoya." Another fan chimed in, "Aujla’s success and journey feel so personal" while another fan stated, "Vicky’s word are prct true."

Karan and Vicky’s first-ever collaboration for the song, Tauba Tauba was for the film, Bad Newz which was released earlier this year.

Notably, Parineeti Chopra also joined the singer and the duo went on to perform on Amar Singh Chamkila’s song, Pehle Lalkaare Naal.

