Abhay Deol calls acting an ‘insecure profession’; reveals becoming a star would be the end of him: ‘You sacrifice a lot’

Abhay Deol made his big Bollywood debut with the film Socha Na Tha in 2015, alongside Ayesha Takia. Recently, Deol opened up about his apprehensions toward fame, which led him to take a break from acting at the height of his career, spending a year in New York to reflect.

In a recent interview, he shared that the idea of stardom made him uneasy, shaped by stories he’d heard growing up and the media coverage surrounding his family. Deol admitted that acting is an 'insecure profession' and he once 'thought acting would be the end of him, noting that there’s no personal life and one has to sacrifice a lot'.

In a chat with Filmfare, Abhay Deol expressed that life as a star comes with sacrifices, including a loss of personal freedom. Reflecting on his journey, he shared that he initially feared stardom might be his undoing, acknowledging both the positive and negative aspects of his career.

Deol described the film industry as highly competitive, noting that it can be disheartening when those you trust turn out not to have your best interests at heart. He added that, with the public constantly watching, the profession lacks stability and security, contrasting sharply with a typical 9-to-5 job.

Deol revealed that witnessing people speak or act negatively against others had a strong impact on him, highlighting the emotional toll the industry can take on those in the spotlight. This experience influenced his decision to step back.

In terms of recent work, Abhay's latest appearance was in the Netflix series Trial By Fire, which also starred Anupam Kher, Rajshri Deshpande, Rajesh Tailang, Ratna Pathak Shah, and more.

Talking about his upcoming projects, he will soon be seen in Bun Tikki, which also stars Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi. For the uninitiated, Azmi and Zeenat are reuniting after 40 years on a film with Bun Tikki.

Bun Tikki is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, while Manish Malhotra's banner Stage 5 Production is bankrolling the movie in partnership with Jio Studios. The principal photography of Bun Tikki has already been completed. However, the makers have yet to decide its release date.

