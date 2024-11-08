Anupam Kher receives heartfelt letter from Saaransh director Mahesh Bhatt on completing 40 years in industry; Vijay 69 actor says, ‘I’m forever…’

Today, November 8, 2024, is a special day for Anupam Kher as it marks the release of his new film Vijay 69. On this occasion, he received a heartfelt gift from his debut film Saaransh’s director Mahesh Bhatt. The filmmaker congratulated Kher on completing 40 years in the industry. The actor expressed that he was ‘forever indebted’ to Bhatt Saab.

Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram and shared a picture with Mahesh Bhatt, who gifted him a poster celebrating 40 years of Saaransh. The poster called Kher the ‘marathon man of Bollywood.’ The actor also posted the letter that he received from his first director. The letter showered Kher with high words of praise.

Mahesh Bhatt recalled casting Kher in Saaransh and lauded his performance. The filmmaker also mentioned that Kher ‘didn’t let Saaransh become his prison’ and kept moving forward, achieving more in the future. Bhatt stated that Kher was ‘still running’ after 40 years of his debut and at 69 years of age. The letter ended with the line, “Three cheers, Anupam—you’re my legacy.”

Have a look at the post!

In the caption, Anupam Kher shared that pictures don’t always capture every emotion. He said, “What you can see is how excited I’m to receive this from my guru, friend, philosopher & guide #MaheshBhattSaab who congratulated me on completing 40 years in the Indian film industry! I have been fortunate to have received a lot of love for my work over the years but today, I feel, I have received the ultimate prize.”

Advertisement

Talking about the sentiments not seen in the photo, he continued, “What you don’t see in this picture are the many drops of tears that fell when this unfolded. You don’t see my emotions; you don’t see how this gesture of love and kindness from Bhatt Saab totally overwhelmed me and brought back so many memories. I kept reading what he had written for me and I was speechless. I couldn’t speak a word and sat down, holding his hand in gratitude.”

Kher mentioned that Mahesh Bhatt was the one to give him the identity of an actor. He expressed his gratitude to the director for his guidance and support. “I’m forever indebted to him for making me believe in myself.. THANK YOU BHATT SAAB!” Kher said.

Anupam Kher also thanked Mahesh Bhatt for making him feel that way on the release day of his Netflix movie Vijay 69.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chand Mera Dil: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s FIRST LOOK posters unveiled; Karan Johar calls it ‘intense & passionate love story like no other’