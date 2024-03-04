Ae Watan Mere Watan Trailer OUT: Sara Ali Khan shines as freedom fighter Usha Mehta in historic thriller

Sara Ali Khan is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan, where she portrays the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar had unveiled the teaser for the movie, paying homage to the unsung heroes of India, generating immense anticipation among audiences. Now, the much-awaited trailer of the historic thriller has been launched, offering a sneak peek into the compelling and inspirational narrative that awaits viewers.

Trailer of Ae Watan Mere Watan featuring Sara Ali Khan has been released

Today, on March 4th, the makers of the upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan unveiled its trailer across various social media platforms. Set against the backdrop of the historic Quit India Movement of 1942, the movie draws inspiration from real events, chronicling a pivotal chapter in India's struggle for independence.

The patriotic thriller-drama stars actress Sara Ali Khan in the lead role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, who emerged as the formidable 'voice of the nation.' The 2-minutes 52-seconds trailer introduces viewers to 22-year-old Usha, a college student in Bombay. Driven by her unwavering commitment to India's freedom, she established an underground radio station, uniting the nation against the British.

The trailer vividly portrays the courage and sacrifices of the youth of the nation during India's arduous fight for liberation, promising an emotionally charged and gripping cinematic experience.

Watch the full trailer here:

In a statement, actress Sara Ali Khan expressed her profound honor at portraying such a powerful character in the film. She articulated, “To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering.”

Sara emphasized that the film serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes and stands as a testament to the unwavering fortitude of the human spirit. She extended her heartfelt gratitude to director Kannan Iyer, the team at Dharmatic Entertainment, and Prime Video for granting her the opportunity to embark on this cinematic journey.

Sara underscored that Ae Watan Mere Watan celebrates the indomitable spirit of our nation, particularly the resilience of its youth, and expressed her eager anticipation for the film's release on March 21st, to share this inspiring story with audiences worldwide.

Emraan Hashmi, poised to make a guest appearance in the film, expressed his sentiments, stating, “Ae Watan Mere Watan is a heartfelt story about a lesser known chapter from India’s freedom struggle. The movie is different from anything I have done thus far.”

Reflecting on his portrayal of a political leader amidst India’s fight for independence, Emraan conveyed his deep sense of honor. He remarked that collaborating once again with director Kannan Iyer has been a privilege, noting the director's passion for bringing this unique narrative to life. Emraan also lauded Sara's performance, expressing confidence that her portrayal will captivate audiences. He added, “I am excited that with Prime Video, a story as poignant as this will reach a global audience.”

More about Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. Emraan Hashmi makes a special guest appearance, adding to the intrigue of the film.

The movie is directed by Kannan Iyer and co-written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, the film is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 21st, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in a tale of patriotism and resilience.

