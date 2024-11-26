After 2 blasts near Badshah’s Chandigarh bar, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Authorities reported that two explosions took place outside a nightclub, in Sector 26 early this morning (November 26), resulting in minimal property damage. Out of the two clubs where explosions took place, one was owned by rapper Badshah. And now, as per the latest news, the members of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, have taken responsibility for the incident via a Facebook post.

According to India Today, gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the recent blast in a social media post.

The post claimed the gang targeted De'orra restaurant and Seville bar and lounge, owned by rapper Badshah. It also mentioned that the restaurant owners were contacted via phone for an extortion demand but did not respond.

While the authenticity of these claims has yet to be confirmed, police are actively investigating the incident. No casualties were reported, but the explosion damaged several window panes and caused minor structural harm. A nearby club also suffered slight damage.

The other one, named, De'Orra Club is run by local businessmen. The blasts carried out between 2:30 am and 2:45 am, were triggered by a low-intensity device thrown by two individuals riding a motorcycle. The police confirmed that the two venues are about 30 meters apart.

Upon receiving reports of the blast, Chandigarh Police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators. The bomb detection squad and the Chandigarh Forensic Science Laboratory were also on-site to collect evidence.

According to India Today report, the device may have been a homemade bomb, potentially intended for extortion purposes. However, police have not yet confirmed the nature of the explosive. The investigation into the cause of the blast is ongoing, according to police.

The blast near rapper Badshah’s Seville Lounge in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 has raised security concerns, especially with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit the city on December 3.

For context, Goldy Brar had previously claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed on May 29, 2022. Brar was designated a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Central government on January 1.