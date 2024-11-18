Salman Khan House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi arrested in the US; details inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan has been continuously receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and the situation escalated when they planned a shooting incident outside his residence in April 2024 and killed his close friend, Baba Siddique. Recently, reports revealed that Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and an important link behind the politician's murder and the shooting outside the actor's residence, has been arrested in the US, and soon the process to bring him to India has begun.

Sources revealed to NDTV that he is wanted in several high-profile cases linked to his brother's global criminal organization. He was reportedly taken into custody earlier in the day on November 18, 2024. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch came across his links in the case.

They have also obtained a non-bailable warrant for his arrest from a special court in India for this purpose. In addition, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) included him in the most-wanted list, offering Rs. 10 Lakh to those who could provide details regarding his whereabouts.

For those who don't know, the Bishnoi gang, led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, gained attention after they took responsibility for brutally shooting and killing Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala and orchestrating a firing incident outside Salman Khan's home on the night of April 14. Moreover, the brothers are also under suspicion of being responsible for the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in October 2024.

On the other hand, the Dabangg actor's security was increased, and the police provided him with an extra layer of protection as he continued shooting for his upcoming film, Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

The tension between the superstar and the Bishnoi gang goes back to 1998 when Khan was allegedly arrested for killing two blackbucks considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. Although the case remains in court, the gangster has openly issued threats to him time and again.

The arrest of Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, is a significant development in the high-profile cases. They were even accused of raising funds and persuading youth to join them for terrorist acts in the country in 2022.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

