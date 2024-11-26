2 blasts outside Badshah’s Chandigarh bar, damage reported; Details inside

Bollywood rapper and singer Badshah hit headlines today following a startling incident at his Chandigarh club. On Tuesday morning, November 26, two loud explosions were reported near De'orra Club in Sector 26, a venue owned by the artist.

In a shocking incident, two individuals on a motorcycle hurled a low-intensity explosive at De'orra Club, owned by Badshah, in Chandigarh's upscale Sector 26 early Tuesday morning. The attack, which occurred around 2:30 to 2:45 am, caused no casualties but damage was reported.

Window panes were shattered, and the club suffered minor structural damage. A neighboring establishment also reported slight damage from the blast, as per India Today.

According to reports, authorities said, "A low intensity explosion took place outside De’orra which is near the Sevillee bar and lounge, which is owned by rapper Badshah in sector 26. Both the restaurants are 30 metres away from each other."

Following the explosion, Chandigarh Police promptly arrived at the scene and launched an investigation to identify those responsible. Specialists from the bomb detection squad and Chandigarh Forensic Science Laboratory joined the efforts, collecting samples for analysis.

Sources told the portal that the device might have been a homemade bomb, potentially linked to an extortion attempt. However, authorities have not officially labeled it as a crude bomb attack. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the exact cause of the incident.

The explosion near rapper Badshah’s Sevillee Lounge in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 has heightened security concerns, particularly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the city on December 3.

Badshah recently showed support for Diljit Dosanjh amid the controversy surrounding his Dil-Luminati tour in India. The Telangana government issued a notice against alcohol-themed songs at his events, sparking public debate.

During a conversation at Sahitya Aaj Tak, Badshah criticized the double standards, pointing out the contradiction of banning songs about alcohol while liquor is readily available nationwide. He emphasized that artists often reflect society’s realities, making their work relatable to all.

His comments followed Diljit’s own remarks on the issue, where he highlighted how foreign artists are free to perform similar content, while Indian musicians face restrictions.

Badshah also praised the Ikk Kudi singer as a mentor and a source of inspiration, acknowledging his guidance and admiring his impressive career trajectory.

