Diljit Dosanjh’s reaction to Nimrat Kaur vibing at his concert has our attention: ‘Tussi aeye c?’

Nimrat Kaur recently attended Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in Pune. The Dasvi actress shared pictures and videos on her social media handle, giving a peek into her joyous time. Hours later, it is the Hass Hass singer and actress’ social media exchange that caught everyone’s attention.

Global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh reacted to Nimrat's heartfelt post shared from the singer’s Pune live concert. He commented on the pictures and videos, asking, “Tusi Aeye c? Stage te aa jana c.. (You were there? You should have come to the stage)."

In response to this, overwhelmed by Diljit’s reaction, Nimrat Kaur noted that the attention on the stage belonged solely to him and extended her heartwarming wishes. She called herself lucky to be able to witness the Border 2 actor’s performance live.

She wrote, “@diljitdosanjh that stage and spotlight belonged only and only to you!! Main taan bauhaut lucky si kay finally tuhanoo main live vekh payee, thank you tuhadi pure brilliance layee." She also shared a screenshot of Diljit’s comment on her Instagram story, and expressed her excitement by quipping, “Alexa!!! Pehlaan dass dendi!! (Alexa!!! You should have informed him earlier)."

Take a look

On November 26, Nimrat Kaur shared a series of pictures and videos of herself from Diljit’s Pune concert on her Instagram handle. She wrote that it was the best concert she had ever been to and that it was an unforgettable night for her. In the videos, she was seen grooving and dancing her heart out to Dosanjh’s super hit tracks like Vibe, Kinni Kinni, Lemonade, Naina, Bhool Bhulaiyaa's title track, Hass Hass, and more while the singing sensation performed live on stage.

Advertisement

“Hona ni main recover… Simply the BESTESSSSSTTTTT concert I’ve EVER been to. @diljitdosanjh chardi kalaan, tuhada koi mukabla nahin!! Wahe guru mehr karan hamesha….#onemanarmy #raunkaanpromax #proudsikh #unforgettable," she had written in the caption.

Take a look

Diljit kicked off his Dil-Luminati tour with a mega show in Delhi, followed by Jaipur and Hyderabad. After Pune, he will be performing in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati. The singer has also added Mumbai to his list recently.

On the acting front, he has Sunny Deol’s Border 2 and No Entry 2 in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Jahnavi Mehta— All you want to know about Juhi Chawla’s daughter internet has been crushing on after IPL 2025 Auction