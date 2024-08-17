After Hum Aapke Hain Koun, THIS Salman Khan film to re-release in theaters to mark 35 years; Details inside

Salman Khan made his debut as a lead actor in Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya in the 1980s. The film also starred Bhagyashree in the lead role. The 1989 romantic musical is considered one of the iconic movies in Hindi cinema to date. More than three decades later, Maine Pyar Kiya is set to re-release in theaters in August. This is the second film, featuring Salman, to return to the big screen after Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

The official handle of Rajshri Productions took to Instagram to announce that Maine Pyar Kiya will be re-released in theaters on August 23, 2024. The post features two posters of the 1989 movie featuring Salman as Prem and Bhagyashree as Suman. The production house shared that the film will hit the screens in selected cinema halls.

"It's time to relive their 'Pyar Bhari Dosti' as #MainePyarKiya re-releases on 23rd August 2024," read the caption.

Fans are ecstatic over the news of the re-release of Maine Pyar Kiya in theaters. Some of them shared their reactions in the comment section. One comment read, "Frrr...my all-time fav. Movie!" An Instagram user wrote, "OMG, finally." Another comment said, "Thank you so much for the re-release." "This is my all-time favorite movie," one more excited fan wrote. Another person commented, "Wow...! Finally, the wait is over." An Instagram user exclaimed, "OMG, superb!"

Bhagyashree, who played the role of Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya, also reshared Rajshri Productions' latest post on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Hum Aapke Hain Koun was re-released in theaters on August 9, 2024, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its original release. The film starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles.

