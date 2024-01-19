EXCLUSIVE: Bhagyashree on how her bonding with Salman Khan grew: 'He was the first person to be there'

Bhagyshree and Salman Khan were paired together in the 1989 romantic film Maine Pyar Kiya. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial marked the debut of both Bhagyshree and Barjatya and it turned out to be a massive success. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about her bonding with Salman Khan and how it grew after an incident.

Bhagyshree talks about Salman Khan

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bhagyashree was asked when her friendship with Salman Khan solidified on the sets of Maine Pyar Kiya. The actress narrated an interesting story involving her husband Himalaya Dassani. She said, "Himalaya ji's friend and Salman's friend, they were common friends, and Salman came to know about Himalaya ji before the entire world knew. So he was the first person that came to know. And we were shooting for 'Dil Deewana Bin Sajnaa Ke' and we were in Ooty for about a month and Salman comes and starts singing 'Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke' in my ear and that particular day we had press on the set and everything and I'm wondering 'Salman's never behaved like this.'

The actress further said that Salman would nudge her and start singing to which she wondered why he was acting so funny. After a point, Bhagyashree got nervous and took him to the side. "And I said 'Salman just behave yourself what's wrong with you?"

In response, Salman told her, "I know." She further added that Salman said, "'I know where the Dil Deewana is happening.' "I think that suddenly changed the equation because then I got really comfortable with him and whenever there was a tension at home or problem at home or even when we decided to get married, Salman was the first person to be there and was the last person to leave", she added.

In the same interview, Bhagyashree also revealed that she wore jeans for the first time in Maine Pyar Kiya. During the screening, she saw her father was looking away from the screen because of her outfit.

Bhagyashree recalls shooting for Maine Pyar Kiya posters with Salman Khan

Last month, Bhagyashree gave an interview to Rashmi Uchil for the book Raising Star in which she spoke about shooting the posters of Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan. The actress revealed that no one knew that she was pregnant around that time. She said in the book, “When ace photographer Gautam Rajdakshya did the photoshoot with Salman and me for the posters of Maine Pyar Kiya, I was 5 months pregnant. No one knew. I remember Salman telling me, ‘Shaadi ke baad moti ho gayee ho (You have gotten fat after getting married.).”

Bhagyashree's work front

Bhagyashree quit acting after her marriage with Himalaya Dassani to focus on her family and children. Later on, she made sporadic appearances in films and television shows. To this date, Bhagyashree's performance as Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya remains one of the most popular roles in Bollywood.

Last year, she made a special appearance in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and also acted in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video as well as Chatrapathi. Her son Abhimanyu Dassani is also an actor and has appeared in films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Aankh Mincholi among others.

