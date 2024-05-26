Salman Khan didn’t replace Piyush Mishra in Maine Pyar Kiya; latter says, ‘I was not ready for it’

Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyar Kiya holds a special place in the hearts of audiences. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the romantic drama emerged as the actor’s overnight claim to fame. Meanwhile, in an interview last year, renowned actor-writer-director Piyush Mishra revealed that he was “considered” for the lead, but nothing could materialize.

Now, recently yet again, the writer-actor-director reacted to his revelation and said his probable casting wasn’t “that a big deal”. He also expressed his happiness over not being able to land the role. Read ahead in detail.

Piyush Mishra on being considered for the role of Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya

In a recent interview with Zoom, Piyush Mishra shared that when he was a student at the National School of Drama, he was “considered” for the film.

He said, “But it wasn’t that I had become a star, or I had landed that part. It was an early discussion, and I was majorly considered by Sooraj Barjatya’s father, Rajkumar Ji. He had come to meet me; he didn’t cast me as such. I was in my third year in 1986 when this happened.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Mishra continued by stating, “It wasn’t that big a deal at all, I don’t know why it was blown out of proportion, that I was just on the brink of becoming a star but then couldn’t."

Advertisement

He further said, "A lot of things would have happened; I would’ve had to come to Mumbai, give an audition, and then would’ve been offered the role. Even then, I am certain a lot of other people would have also been in contention for the part."

Mishra went on to mention that a lot of people tried to influence him to take benefit out of this situation and assert that Salman replaced him in the film, which according to him was absolutely false. He rather expressed happiness that he couldn’t land the role, as he wouldn’t have been able to handle the stardom.

He shared, “They wanted me to claim the role was taken away from me. But that isn’t true. I went on to work a lot after that. If by chance I had landed the opportunity, I would have bagged that big a chance prematurely, at an age when I was perhaps not ready mentally, physically or emotionally."

"I was a 26-year-old boy then, and I could not have handled the success. Mera dimaag ud jaata (Stardom would’ve gone to my head). I would not have been able to handle that kind of stardom, and I accept it. I was not ready for it, so it is good this didn’t happen to me,” the actor added.

Here's what Piyush Mishra said about his casting in Maine Pyar Kiya

It is worth mentioning that in an interview with The Lallantop last year, Piyush Mishra divulged that he was offered the part that couldn’t materialize. He admitted to not regret it as there were few months left for him to pass out. He recounted the director calling him to his room when he was a very ‘haseen ladka (handsome boy)’.

Mishra went on to recall how a ‘big director’ (whose name he hadn’t mentioned then) was launching his son as a director. He said that they were making a film called Maine Pyar Kiya for which a girl was shortlisted, and they had come to NSD to find the male lead.

Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya led by Salman Khan and Bhagyashree has achieved a cult status for itself over the years.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi’s Taha Shah Badussha reacts to being tagged as ‘National crush’; says ‘Mere posts par 500-600 likes aate the…’