After joke on Deepika Padukone’s depression in his show, Samay Raina mocks backlash: ‘You cannot outrage…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression.

Comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent recently made headlines after a contestant made a joke on Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s depression. Netizens criticized the joke and now Samay has reacted to the backlash. He asked them to outrage in a way that would prove to be beneficial for him.

On November 18, 2024, Samay Raina took to X (formerly Twitter) and replied under a viral video of the joke from his show. The video’s replies and quotes section was filled with angry reactions by netizens who believed that a line had been crossed.

However, Samay mocked the backlash, saying, “Guys it’s not fair. You cannot outrage on twitter. Please outrage on my youtube comments section so there is some ad revenue at least.”

For the uninitiated, the latest episode of the reality show India's Got Latent saw creator Samay Raina taking the judges panel along with Tanmay Bhat, Raghu Ram, Dr Sid Warrier, and Balraj Singh Ghai.

A contestant referred to the recent birth of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s daughter Dua. The person said, “Deepika Padukone also became a mother recently, right. Great, now she knows what depression really looks like.” The panelists were seen laughing and applauding in response.

The contestant continued, “I am not trying to insult breakup-wala depression,” before adding, “Actually, I am.”

The internet reacted strongly to these remarks and criticized the contestant as well as the judges for making fun of mental health. A tweet said, “all Deepika ever wanted was to make people aware on what she was going through so that people will atleast normalise talking about it… BUT here we are, making it all about her exes ?? plus making fun of her motherhood?? YOU GUYS ARE SMALL YA, VERY SMALL.”

Deepika Padukone has been open about her struggles with depression over the years. She also founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation to raise awareness about mental health. The actress hasn’t responded to this controversy.

Deepika, who became a mother in September 2024, often takes to social media to offer a glimpse into her motherhood journey. She was last seen in the movie Singham Again, which also starred her husband Ranveer Singh.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

