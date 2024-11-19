Sushmita Sen Birthday: When Main Hoon Na actress described Shah Rukh Khan as 'Aashiqui' and Salman Khan as THIS

Sushmita Sen, one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She has various impressive titles in her filmography, in some of which she has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Today, November 19, 2024, on the special occasion of the Main Hoon Na star’s 49th birthday, let’s revisit the moment when she described SRK and Salman in one word.

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sushmita Sen was asked to describe Shah Rukh Khan in one word. In response, the actress stated, “Aashiqui (Love).” For Salman Khan, her co-star in films like Biwi No. 1 and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Sushmita said, “Dosti (Friendship).” She also called filmmaker Farah Khan “jigar (close to her heart).”

Sushmita Sen’s Miss Chandni from Main Hoon Na is one of her most beloved roles. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan was also one of the highlights of the film. Earlier in 2024, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the former Miss Universe was asked about her experience working with SRK in the masala movie.

Sushmita shared, “Yes, he is a king, definitely a king. Not only is he a wonderful man and actor, but he also takes care of people. What you have heard about him is absolutely true; he is a large-hearted man. He is a good, humble, and God-fearing man. He is a king.”

Advertisement

Main Hoon Na also starred Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Suniel Shetty, Kirron Kher, Kabir Bedi, and more. Directed by Farah Khan and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the film was released in 2004. In the film, Shah Rukh portrays Major Ram, who is sent to a college in Darjeeling on an undercover mission. There, he falls in love with Chandni and also gets the chance to meet his estranged family.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen has done some acclaimed projects in the OTT space in recent years. She portrayed Aarya Sareen in the crime thriller series Aarya, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The biographical drama Taali is available on JioCinema. Sushmita played the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the show.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding Anniversary: 5 heartwarming milestones in their parenting journey with daughter Dua