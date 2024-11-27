After Kishore Kumar biopic, Mohd. Rafi's life to be portrayed on-screen; son Shahid Rafi to make big announcement soon

After the buzz around legendary singer Kishore Kumar's biopic, music lovers who loved the 60s era have a new reason to celebrate. Recently, at the International Film Festival of India, iconic singer Mohammed Rafi's son, Shahid Rafi, announced that he will soon make an official announcement on a biopic on his late father's life on his birth centenary on December 24, 2024.

At the ongoing film festival, a special tribute was paid to the legendary singer, where Rafi's significant impact on the music industry was discussed. Speaking at the special session, titled Aasmaan Se Aaya Farishta—Mohammed Rafi: The King of Melody, the legendary singer's son confirmed that they will soon make a biopic on the Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai singer.

Moreover, he also revealed that he and the filmmaker Umesh Shukla are negotiating for making the film. For those unaware, Shukla has made popular films like Akshay Kumar starrer OMG—Oh My God! and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 102 Not Out.

He stated, "An announcement will be made in December. I am making a biopic on Rafi sahab. We are planning. It is going to be the life story of Rafi Sahab. Songs will also be part of the biopic. We have contracted with Umesh Shukla, director of OMG - Oh My God! and 102 Not Out. It will be a full-fledged feature film."

Advertisement

The special segment was also attended by veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, singers Sonu Nigam and Anuradha Paudwal, and filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who shared their views on the legendary singer.

Mohammed Rafi was one of India's most popular singers, recording more than 25,000 songs in his career. He had a long career spanning almost 40 years. The singer is credited for singing popular songs like Yeh Reshmi Zulfen, Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai, Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe, Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho, and many more that continue to entice the audiences in their soulful melody.

Rafi sang songs for more than 1,000 films in different languages, including Urdu, Punjabi, and Hindi, dominating the 60s with his voice. He died in 1980 following a heart attack, and a film based on his life's journey will be a great treat to his fans who admire his work to date.

ALSO READ: 13 best Mohammed Rafi songs: Parda Hai Parda and more tracks by King Of Melody