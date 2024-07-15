13 best Mohammed Rafi songs: Parda Hai Parda and more tracks by King Of Melody

Mohammed Rafi was one of the greatest playback singers in the Indian film industry. Fondly known as the King of Melody, Rafi was a versatile singer, who could sing a variety of songs, be it romantic numbers, qawwali, or patriotic tracks. Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe, Taarif Karun Kya Uski, Yahoo!, and Parda Hai Parda are some of the best Mohammed Rafi songs that old music lovers still cherish.

Quoting Rishi Kapoor in an interview with Rediff, Mohammed Rafi’s son Shahid Rafi once said that director Manmohan Desai would always refer to the singer as the “voice of God”. "Agar koi khuda ki awaz hai toh woh hai Mohammed Rafi (If anyone has the voice of god, it is Mohammed Rafi)."

13 best Mohammed Rafi songs

Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe- Kanyadaan

Picturised on late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor and Asha Parekh, Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe is one of the most popular Mohammed Rafi romantic songs. The track was featured in the 1968 film, Kanyadaan. Rafi’s soulful voice in this romantic track is still cherished till date.

Likhe Jo khat tujhe, jo teri yaad mein, hazaron rang ke nazaare ban gaye…Remember?

2. Parda Hai Parda- Amar Akbar Anthony

Parda Hai Parda, the song from Amar Akbar Anthony featured late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh at the forefront. It also had Amitabh Bachchan along with late veterans Nirupa Roy and Mukri.

The qawwali song is remembered for various factors including Rishi Kapoor’s performance, Rafi’s voice, and outstanding lyrics.

3. Yahoo!- Junglee

The iconic song, Yahoo! Chahein Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe, was crooned by Mohammed Rafi. The track was featured in the film, Junglee.

It remains one of the best Mohammed Rafi famous songs in late actor Shammi Kapoor’s career.

4. Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar- Hum Dono

Featuring late actors Dev Anand and Sadhna, Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar is one of the most melodious songs from Rafi’s career. The track was featured in the film, Hum Dono.

5. Chaudhvin Ka Chaand Ho- Chaudhvin Ka Chaand

Remember when late filmmaker-actor Guru Dutt was praising his co-star Waheeda Rehman’s beauty in Chaudhvin Ka Chaand Ho? The title track was a part of the film, Chaudhvin Ka Chaand.

The slow pace of the song makes it even more melodious.

6. Baharon Phool Barsao- Suraj

Baharon Phool Barsao is still played in desi weddings when a bride comes to the stage. The popular track was from the film, Suraj. The romantic song featured late actor Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayanthimala.

7. Taarif Karun Kya Uski (Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra)- Kashmir Ki Kali

Ye Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra…! No one could describe the beauty of a Kashmiri woman the way Rafi did in the song. It was from Kashmir Ki Kali. The iconic track featured Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore romancing on boat rides in Dal Lake.

8. O Meri Mehbooba!- Dharamveer

Picturised on Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman, O Meri Mehbooba was featured in Dharamveer. The melodious track had Dharmendra as Dharam Singh teasing Zeenat’s character Rajkumari Pallavi. The track was recreated in the film, Fukrey Returns.

9. Aane Se Uske- Jeene Ki Raah

Featuring Jeetendra and Tanuja, Aane Se Uske was a part of the film, Jeene Ki Raah. The track had two versions in the movie. One of the versions shows Jeetendra as Mohan singing on Tanuja’s character, Radha’s birthday.

10. Aajkal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche- Brahmachari

Aajkal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche, the foot-tapping dance number featured Shammi Kapoor, Mumtaz, and Pran. The track is from the film, Brahmachari. Not only did Shammi and Mumtaz danced to the song, but Pran also grooved to the beats.

11. O Haseena Zulfonwali- Teesri Manzil

Picturised on Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh, O Haseena Zulfonwali was from Teesri Manzil. The track also featured Helen dancing with Shammi.

The iconic song remains one of the greatest compositions in Rafi’s career.

12. Aaj Mausam Bada Baimaan Hai- Loafer

Aaj Mausam Bada Baimaan Hai is still loved by the audience. The track was featured in the film, Loafer. It starred Dharmendra and Mumtaz romancing in a hill area.

13. Dard-e-Dil, Dard-e-Jigar- Karz

Dard-e-Dil… the song from Karz featured Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim. The track showcases the lead characters, Monty and Tina’s meeting turns into love in the song. Rafi’s voice on guitar in this Karz song felt quite new and refreshing.

Rafi worked with famous music composers like Naushad Ali, OP Nayyar, Shankar Jaikishan, SD Burman, and Roshan. He lent his voice to films including Pyaasa, Chaudhvin Ka Chaand, Laila Majnu, Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin, Pratiggya, Kashmir Ki Kali, and many more.

According to his 1977 interview with BBC, Rafi claimed that he had sung over 25,000 songs in his career back then. The legendary playback singer collaborated with contemporary singers like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, and Manna Dey.

Mohammed Rafi reportedly sang 190 songs for Shammi Kapoor, 129 compositions for Shammi Kapoor, and 155 tracks for Johnny Walker.

He also crooned for other veterans Dev Anand and Dharmendra.