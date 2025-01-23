After Salman Khan, THIS Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor receives death threat via email from Pakistan; Investigation underway

Trigger Warning: The article mentions death threats.

After Salman Khan, Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav received a death threat via email, reportedly originating from Pakistan. The email, sent on December 14, 2024, from an email address named by an individual named 'Bishnu,' warned of harm to Yadav. Yadav's wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, filed a complaint at Mumbai's Amboli Police Station, leading to the registration of a First Information Report. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

An FIR has been lodged at the Amboli Police Station against an unidentified individual under Section 351(3) of the BNS. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. According to officials, the threatening email is believed to have originated from Pakistan.

According to NDTV, the email read, "We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality."

According to the police, the threatening email demanded a response from the celebrities within eight hours, warning of severe consequences on both personal and professional fronts if ignored. The email was discovered in Rajpal Yadav's spam folder.

Mumbai Police are treating the matter with high priority, as multiple celebrities have been targeted in recent incidents. Notably, politician Baba Siddique was tragically shot dead near his residence in the Bandra area of Mumbai in October last year.

The gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder. Following the incident, Salman Khan heightened his security measures, including installing bulletproof windows in his balcony for added safety.

Just last week, Saif Ali Khan faced a shocking attack at his Bandra residence. An intruder broke into his home during the early hours of Thursday and stabbed the actor six times, leaving him with severe injuries. The alarming trend of threats and attacks has raised serious concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities.

Reports reveal that doctors successfully removed a 2.5-inch knife blade from Saif Ali Khan's wound. Following treatment at Lilavati Hospital, the actor was discharged and returned home on Tuesday evening (January 21).

Saif greeted fans and paparazzi waiting outside his residence, showing signs of recovery. He also met Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto driver who rushed him to the hospital after the attack on Wednesday night, expressing gratitude for his timely help.

