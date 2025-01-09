Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4: Rajpal Yadav says he wants to see Chhota Pandit vs. Manjulika in upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel; says, 'The movie will be blockbuster when…'

Rajpal Yadav is one of the most loved actors on-screen. His comedy timing, versatile roles, and strong screen presence have added intrigue to popular films. Recently, the actor who played the popular Chhota Pandit in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise expressed his desire to witness a unique face-off between his characters Chhota Pandit and Manjulika. He believes it will be a blockbuster idea.

In a new interview with Filmfare, Rajpal Yadav discussed his iconic role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which has remained a constant in all three films. He shared that he enjoyed working with Vidya Balan again as the actress reprised her chilling role as Manjulika in the latest installment of the horror-comedy series.

At the same time, he expressed his happiness at getting a chance to work with Madhuri Dixit and said, "Vidya is a really sweet and positive person. She is a great co-actor. I also got to work with Madhuri Dixit. When I entered the industry, she wasn't working much. I have been a fan, so it felt great to work with her."

Further, he discussed the possibility of Bhool Bhulaiyaa's fourth installment. He mentioned telling the film's team on set that they have already made three successful movies, so he hopes they go on to make thirteen more superhit sequels. At the same time, he recalled that his character Chhota Pandit was the only one to see Manjulika in the first movie, and since then, he has been seen in a more colorful avatar.

Based on this, he shared a potential idea for a sequel and explained, "The movie will be a blockbuster when Chhota Pandit and Manjulika would join hands. Now, Chhota Pandit and Manjulika are not really meeting or having anything to do together. I want Chhota Pandit and Manjulika to come face-to-face.”

Yadav believes a face-off between Chhota Pandit and Manjulika will bring chaos, and the film would be a major hit. On work front, he was last seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John and will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome to the Jungle.

