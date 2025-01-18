Saif Ali Khan Attack: Late Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique says Bandra is ‘not safe anymore’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

In the early hours of January 16, 2025, Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He even underwent surgery for his multiple injuries. Many people have expressed their shock that such an incident took place at the actor’s house. Now, Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late politician Baba Siddique, has stated that he didn’t find Bandra safe anymore.

According to the Hindustan Times, Zeeshan Siddique raised concerns over the safety in Bandra, Mumbai after the stabbing incident with Saif Ali Khan. Siddique stated, “There is a huge difference between the Bandra I was born in and Bandra today. It is not safe anymore.”

Zeeshan Siddique’s father Baba Siddique was shot dead in Bandra in 2024. It was allegedly the work of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Talking to the portal, Zeeshan also voiced concerns about lack of investigation into his father’s murder based on his inputs.

Back in October, taking to his account on X (formerly Twitter), Zeeshan appealed for justice. He said, “My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!”

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is currently in recovery at the Lilavati Hospital. His family members including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and more have already visited the hospital to check on his well-being.

Saif and Kareena’s close friends and colleagues in the industry like Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and more went to Karisma Kapoor’s house and stood by the family during this challenging time.

As per an earlier report in the Times of India, the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital suggested that Saif Ali Khan could potentially be discharged in 2-3 days given his steady recovery. They emphasized the importance of ensuring the actor gets proper rest.

However, during the same press conference, the doctors revealed that they were closely monitoring Saif's recovery and will make a decision on discharge once his condition improves.

