Salman Khan stands close to Iulia Vantur in UNSEEN PIC from Sikandar actor’s Jamnagar birthday celebration; don’t miss that smile on his face

Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday last year in Jamnagar in a grand celebration hosted by the Ambanis. Several videos and pictures from the celebration had gone viral on the internet. Now, most recently, another picture of the Sikandar actor with Iulia Vantur and other friends has surfaced from the celebration.

A photograph of Salman Khan posing with Iulia Vantur and his other friends has gone viral on the internet. In the viral picture, we can see the superstar in a black t-shirt flashing a sweet smile for the camera while Iulia stands beside him. She placed both her hands on the superstar’s back while flashing her best smile. The group is seen posing beside the pool.

Take a look

Salman Khan shares his birthday with his niece, Ayat, the daughter of Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma. The superstar’s brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, had also posted a video that showed Salman cutting his four-tier cake with his niece Ayat in his arms. While the birthday boy cut his huge cake twice, his family members and friends clapped and sang the birthday song.

The celebration was attended by Salman’s mother, Salma Khan; stepmom Helen; brother Sohail Khan; sisters Arpita and Alvira; brother-in-law Aayush Sharma; actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife, Genelia D'Souza; Mukesh Ambani; and Nita Ambani, among others.

Advertisement

"Celebrating @beingsalmankhan and #ayatsharma’s birthday," the post was captioned by Atul.

Take a look

Iulia Vantur shares a warm and close bond not only with Salman Khan but also with his entire family. She is often seen being a part of the celebration hosted by the Khan family.

It was just a couple of days back that Iulia posted an emotional video with Salman’s pet, Toro. Along with the video, she wrote, "Thank you for blessing our lives, my lovely Toro Boy... You’ll be with us forever." The video showcased adorable moments of Toro spending time at the actor's Panvel farmhouse.

Take a look

On the professional front, Salman will be next seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also features Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi in the key roles. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the highly anticipated film is poised to release on Eid 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan admits his and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s generation has ‘no sense of hierarchy’; find out why