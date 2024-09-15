After Sikandar, Salman Khan and Atlee’s actioner to release in 2nd half of 2026? Here's what we know

Salman Khan is currently busy perfecting his upcoming movie, Sikandar. While all his concentration is on the movie, he has also officially joined hands with filmmaker Atlee Kumar for his next actioner, co-starring Kamal Haasan. Reports suggest that the Tiger 3 star’s entertainer with the Jawan director will hit cinemas sometime in the latter half of 2026.

Salman Khan is known to have his film releases around the Eid weekend almost every year. But it isn’t going to be the same in 2026. The Dabangg actor is currently working towards wrapping his upcoming movie, Sikandar by the end of this year. Soon after, he will kickstart shooting for his movie, helmed by Atlee Kumar. A while ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that Khan and Kumar’s mass entertainer won’t be able to make it till Eid 2026. This time, Shah Rukh Khan is aiming at coming up with his action movie, King during that festive weakened.

A source close to the development stated that Salman is wrapping up Sikandar by December 2024 and will start Atlee's film only in 2025. The movie, which is expected to be a mega-budget entertainer, will be shot for the whole of 2025 and then take a long time for VFX as well. This is why their next film can arrive only in the 2nd half of 2026, skipping the Eid release. “The industry was well aware of the timelines, leading to multiple announcements,” the source added.

While SRK will be making sure that King is served to the audience by that time, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also expected to release his next project, Love and War, around the same date. Earlier this year, a source exclusively told Pinkvilla, “It’s a pure two-hero feature film, which warrants the presence of genuine superstars. Both Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan have loved the idea that Atlee is working on and are excited about this collaboration. It’s a yes in principle. However, the paperwork shall happen once they hear the complete narration later this month.”

Are you excited to see what magic Atlee creates on the big screen with Salman and Haasan together, given that he has raised the bar with Jawan?

