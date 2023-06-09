Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta REVEAL the name of their baby girl; Fans are impressed

On May 31, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcomed their second child. They were blessed with a baby girl. The couple is proud parents to their two-year-old son Prithvi Ambani. He was born in December 2021. Days after welcoming their second baby, Akash and Shloka revealed her name today. The duo has named their munchkin, Veda Ambani. In an official statement, the Ambani family revealed her name.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta name their daughter Veda Ambani

The official statement read, "With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai & Kokilaben Ambani, Prithvi is thrilled to announce the birth of his little baby sister, Veda Akash Ambani." The statement also mentioned the names of Akash, Shloka, Nita, and Mukesh Ambani, Shloka's parents, Isha and Anand, Radhika and Anant, and other family members. Have a look:

Soon after the name was revealed, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "The girl who has knowledge of वेद very nice and unique bcz my niece also has a same name." Another fan wrote, "loved the names..Aakash - Prithvi..Veda - Shloka." One of the comments also read, "Wowww yr so thoughtful..... Father Aakash to beta Prithvi..... Mother shloka to beti Veda....." Others were seen dropping red hearts in the comments section.

Meanwhile, before Shloka delivered her baby girl, she was seen visiting Mumbai's Siddivinayak Temple with her husband Akash, father-in-law Mukesh Ambani and son Prithvi. She looked all things beautiful as she exuded a pregnancy glow.

Shloka and Akash tied the knot in March 2019. Their wedding celebrations were all things grand and lavish. Several Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the Bachchans, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and others were seen attending their wedding.

