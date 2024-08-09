4 Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol movies you can’t stop saying ‘Thank You’ for

Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol are two Bollywood actors who have contributed highly to the rich history of the Indian film industry. The actors have also worked together in a few films. As the stars are reportedly working together soon in an upcoming comedy film, we look at some of the Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol movies.

From Thank You to Ajnabee and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo, here are some of the Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol films that kept the audience entertained.

5 Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol movies to watch:

1. Ajnabee

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Johnny Lever, Dalip Tahil

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Director: Abbas–Mustan

Release year: 2001

Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ajnabee must be one of the first Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol movies the audience would have enjoyed to the fullest. While the impressive start-cast and the unpredictable twists and turns in the movie kept cinema lovers hooked, the peppy soundtracks composed by Anu Malik also topped the charts.

It narrates the life and struggles of a young lad who goes on the run after being framed for the murder of his neighbor's wife. Cinephiles identified the action thriller as the unofficial adaptation of the 1992 American thriller Consenting Adults. While Kumar was lauded and rewarded for his negative role, the entertainer marks the debut of Bipasha Basu.

2. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Amitabh Bachchan, Divya Khosla Kumar, Danny Denzongpa, Ashutosh Rana, Sandali Sinha

IMDB Rating: 4.4/10

Director: Anil Sharma

Release year: 2004

Genre: Action/Drama/War

Where to watch: Zee5

The star filmmaker, famous for movies like Gadar, Anil Sharma brought together the two stars of B-town in Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo. This Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol Hindi movie showcases the latter in a dual role.

3. Thank You

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Irrfan Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Rimi Sen, Celina Jaitley

IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

Director: Anees Bazmee

Release year: 2011

Genre: Comedy

Where to watch: YouTube

After appearing together in the action and drama genres of film, Akki and Bobby Deol came together for this romantic comedy film, written and directed by Anees Bazmee. While the seven stars of Thank You took the film to another level, actors Mallika Sherawat and Vidya Balan also made a special appearance.

It’s a fun, bone-tickling tale about three Indian wives living in Canada who suspect their respective husbands of infidelity. Hence, on the suggestion of one of their friends, they hire the services of a private investigator to keep a close eye on their husbands. Akshay Kumar plays the role of the investigator, Kishan Khurana, who unites the couple by the end of the film and then flies to his next destination.

4. Dosti: Friends Forever

Cast: Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Lara Dutta

IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

Director: Suneel Darshan

Release year: 2005

Genre: Drama/Romance

Where to watch: Prime Video

Back in 2005, this romantic drama film, Dosti: Friends Forever, featured Juhi Chawla in a special appearance. While the movie didn’t do great box office business, it garnered high ratings when it premiered on a TV channel 12 years after its theatrical release. This Bobby Deol and Akshay Kumar movie showcases the lovely bond that the two childhood friends shared.

In the end, the movie reflects the affection of one towards the other, who pays homage to his homie by naming his son after him after his tragic demise.

About Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol’s upcoming movie, Welcome 3

For those wanting to see Akshay and Bobby in a movie together again, we have some good news. Pinkvilla earlier exclusively reported that they will soon share the screen in their upcoming film, Welcome 3.

A source close to the development told us that the Firoz Nadiadwala-helmed movie is expected to go on floors in 2024. “Welcome 3 has turned out to be a hilarious script, and the producers are on the verge of getting a big ensemble cast on board for this film. Firoz has managed to get on board some of the biggest names from the 90s for Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and now Bobby Deol,” revealed a source close.

Not just five principal male leads, but the movie, which is touted to be one of the biggest comic capers of current times, also warrants the presence of three leading ladies, and the casting is in progress.

Are you excited to watch how this upcoming Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol movie will turn out to be?

