EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol joins Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in Welcome 3

Pinkvilla was the first to report that the three Firoz Nadiadwala franchises – Hera Pheri, Welcome and Awara Pagal Deewana – will be revived with Akshay Kumar in lead. Soon after, we also reported that the first from the three to go on floors will be Welcome 3. We also revealed that Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be replacing Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor to play the role of Uday and Majnu. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the newest addition to the cast of Welcome 3 is Bobby Deol.

Bobby Deol joins Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Arshad Warsi in Welcome 3

According to sources close to the development, Bobby Deol has come on board to play a key role in Welcome 3. “Welcome 3 has turned out to be a hilarious script and the producers are on the verge of getting a big ensemble cast on board for this film. Firoz has managed to get on board some of the biggest names from the 90s for Welcome 3 – Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and now Bobby Deol,” revealed a source close to the development adding further that he is planning to mount it as one of the biggest comic capers of current times.

Welcome 3 is expected to go on floors in 2024 and apart from the 5 principal male leads, will have top female actresses coming on board. “The script warrants the presence of 3 leading ladies and the casting is in progress. Like all films in the franchise, the core comedy of Welcome will derive from the challenges of getting married,” the source added

Welcome 3 to go on floors before Hera Pheri 3

The director of Welcome has been kept under wraps for now, but according to the source, the prep work is going on at Firoz Nadiadwala’s office silently. For those unaware, earlier in the year, the filmmaker had shot for a promo of Hera Pheri 3 as well with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The official announcement of Hera Pheri too is expected to be made once all the legal issues are sorted out.

Bobby Deol and Akshay Kumar have previously worked together in Housefull 4 and are expected to reunite on Housefull 5 too, which goes on floors this year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

