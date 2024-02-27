10 best Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan movies that are a must-watch

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's movies have been received well by the audience. The actors did several successful films together and some of them are Gabbar is Back, Rowdy Rathore, and many more. We have curated an amazing list of their movies that are available on various leading OTT platforms so that you can enjoy them with your friends, partners, and family members.

Here is a list of 10 best Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor movies

1. Good Newwz

Cast: Akshay Kumar , Kareena Kapoor Khan , Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Tisca Chopra, Adil Hussain

, , Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Tisca Chopra, Adil Hussain Director: Raj Mehta , Kulwinder Singh, Ranjeet Singh

, Kulwinder Singh, Ranjeet Singh IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Speaking about Good Newzz, it follows the story of two spouses with the same surname who explore in-vitro fertilization and await the birth of their children. When they discover that the sperms of each couple have been combined, trouble ensues. It is one of the best Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor movies.

2. Gabbar Is Back

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shruti Haasan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shruti Haasan Director: Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi

Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Action Crime

Action Crime Release year: 2015

2015 Where to watch: Netflix

Gabbar Is Back is one of the most popular Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor movies. For the story, Gabbar creates a vigilante military network to eliminate corrupt officials. As pressure mounts on the police to find out who is responsible for the killings, a special investigator is summoned to track them down.

3. Rowdy Rathore

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Director: Prabhu Deva

Prabhu Deva IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Netflix

Rowdy Rathore is one of the most acclaimed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor movies. In the film, Vikram Rathore, a courageous police officer, is killed by unscrupulous politicians. In an attempt to catch the offenders, his team replaces him with Shiva, a robber who looks exactly like him.

4. Tashan

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor Director: Vijay Krishna Acharya

Vijay Krishna Acharya IMDB Rating: 3.8/10

3.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Release year: 2008

2008 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Speaking about the synopsis of the Tashan, a game of cat and mouse ensues when four unique people from different backgrounds leave on a fateful journey to find a suitcase containing INR 25 crores, which has been stolen from a gangster.

5. Aitraaz

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra , Paresh Rawal, Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor, Upasana Singh

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Paresh Rawal, Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor, Upasana Singh Director: Abbas Mustan , Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla, Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla

, Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla, Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller, Romance

Drama, Thriller, Romance Release year: 2004

2004 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

Aitraaz is a 2004 Bollywood thriller. Successful businessman Raj is accused of sexual harassment by his former lover, Sonia, who is now his boss's wife. As the legal battle unfolds, secrets and manipulations come to light, making it a suspenseful exploration of power, deceit, and morality.

6. Talaash: The Hunt Begins

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Pooja batra, Rakhee gulzar, Kabir Bedi

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Pooja batra, Rakhee gulzar, Kabir Bedi Director: Suneel Darshan

Suneel Darshan IMDB Rating: 4.3/10

4.3/10 Movie Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Release year: 2003

2003 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5

A high-profile vigilante who works for a police officer seeks revenge on the three crime bosses who destroyed his family and life by beheading his father and kidnapping his sister. It is one of the best Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor movies.

7. Ajnabee

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, Johny Lever, Dalip Tahil, Narendra Bedi, Sheila Sharma, Amrit Patel, Amita Gia, Amita Nangia, Sheela Sharma, Mink Singh

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, Johny Lever, Dalip Tahil, Narendra Bedi, Sheila Sharma, Amrit Patel, Amita Gia, Amita Nangia, Sheela Sharma, Mink Singh Director: Mustan Burmawalla Abbas Burmawalla, Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla

Mustan Burmawalla Abbas Burmawalla, Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Action

Thriller, Action Release year: 2001

2001 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ajnabee is one of the top choices in the Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor movies list. In the story of the film, Vicky and Sonia, Raj and Priya's new neighbors, become friends with them. Raj wakes up in Vicky's house one day to discover that Sonia has been murdered and that he is being held responsible.

8. Dosti: Friends Forever

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, lara Dutta, Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor, Kiran Kumar

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, lara Dutta, Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor, Kiran Kumar Director: Suneel Darshan

Suneel Darshan IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Release year: 2005

2005 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Dosti: Friends Forever, Karan, a wealthy heir, lives a lonely life and is neglected by his family. When he has a fatal accident, Raj, a poor orphan, saves his life and they become inseparable friends.

9. Kambakkht Ishq

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amrita Arora Director: Sabbir Khan

Sabbir Khan IMDB Rating: 3.8/10

3.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Comedy, Action Release year: 2009

2009 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the film Kambakkht Ishq, Simrita, a doctor, performs her first surgery on Viraj, a man she hates. She soon realizes that she accidentally left her to watch inside his body and must do whatever it takes to save her career.

10. Bewafaa

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Manoj Bajpayee, Shamita Shetty

Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Manoj Bajpayee, Shamita Shetty Director: Dharmesh Darshan

Dharmesh Darshan IMDB Rating: 4.1/10

4.1/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Release year: 2005

Anjali chooses to take the place of her deceased sister as Aditya's wife and his daughter's mother. But when an old flame resurfaces years later, she is confused about which way her heart must go.

As we made a list of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor movies, you can start binge-watching them one by one on those above-mentioned OTT platforms.

