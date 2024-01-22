Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra-Hema Malini and more celebrate 'historic' Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The long-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir finally took place just a few minutes back. The historic moment took place in the presence of honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Manmohan Bhagwat and other dignitaries. In addition to this, several Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Shetty, Subhash Ghai and others also jetted off to Ayodhya to witness the grand occasion.

While the historic event was unfolded with much fervor, several Bollywood celebs reacting to the event also extended their heartfelt wishes and expressed happiness on the same. Let’s take a quick look:

Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Today, on January 22, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of a lighting diya after the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya. Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra also took to his X (formerly twitter) and expressed his happiness over the joyous occasion and extended his heartfelt wishes to the fans and followers.

Shilpa Shetty also took to her social media and shared the video offering first glimpse of Lord Ram after the momentous Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. She also dropped an insightful caption accompanied by the post.

Veteran actress Hema Malini who had gone to witness the historical moment shared several pictures from Ayodhya. In the pictures, she is seen posing against the picturesque backdrop of the decked-up Ram Mandir. She wrote in the caption, “I feel blessed to have attended the historical and spiritually enriching Pran Prathishta of Ram Lalla - an event awaited by our nation for 500 yrs (accompanied by folded hand emojis)”

Renowned singer-music composer Shankar Mahadevan is also amongst other Bollywood celebs attending the Ram Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya with his wife Sangeeta Mahadevan. The couple beaming wide smiles for the camera against the backdrop of Ram Temple expressed, “So honored and humbled being part of this historic moment ! Jai Siya Ram .. praying for peace and love for our country , for one and all !”

Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo of the first glimpse of Lord Ram’s idol from Ayodhya as he reacted to the grand historic occasion today.

Suniel Shetty also took to his social media handle and shared a couple of photographs. The post begins with a monochromatic picture of Lord Ram and Hanuman followed by the first look of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya in all his glory. Alongside the post, he extended his warm wishes.

“Embrace the simplicity of being human; in the ordinary lies the extraordinary. Jai Shree Ram (accompanied by folded hand emojis),” read a part of his caption alongside the post.

Gadar 2-star Sunny Deol shared a video on his X (formerly Twitter) with the video of Ram Mandir and wrote, “Jai Shree Ram” in the caption.

A look at other Bollywood celebs who reacted to the occasion

It is worth-mentioning that several luminaries including Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Subhash Ghai, Rohit Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajkumar Hirani, Madhuri Dixit with husband Dr. Shriram Nene, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, amongst others were present at the event.

After carrying out the rituals for the consecration ceremony, PM Narendra Modi addressed the large gathering at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also met several biggies present at the event.

