Alaya F says Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's failure gave her 'clarity' for choosing movies: 'It just changed my perspective…'

Alaya F made her acting debut with the comedy film Jawaani Jaaneman, in 2020. Since then, she shared the screen with several popular B-town actors in multiple movies. Earlier this year, the young actress was part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which failed to make an impact at the box office. During an interview, she shared how the film’s failure gave her clarity for choosing movies in the future adding that it also changed her perspective.

Following the footsteps of her mother Pooja Bedi, Alaya F also stepped into acting, back in 2020. She started 2024 with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which bombed at the box office. However, the movie also gave the actress some life lessons that she will be using in the future. While talking to Connect Cine, Alaya stated “In a lot of ways, it also gave me clarity on what it is I want to do going forward.”

Alaya, who also featured in Srikanth with Rajkummar Rao admitted that BMCM “changed my perspective in a lot of ways.” Elaborating further, the Freddy actress expressed that it happened because she spent so much time chasing films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But in the process of chasing that, she let go of what she was actually here to do which is act. Acting is the actual reason she joined the profession and her focus, since her two releases this year, has been about taking a step back and evaluating all the films that she is doing.

For her, it’s also about making choices that remind her of the feeling she got when she was working on her debut movie, Jawaani Jaaneman. This has now been her objective. She also stated that there is definitely a disappointment as everyone hopes that their film is going to be the biggest blockbuster. Having said that, she learned a lot from the film, personally and professionally too.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also starred Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy and was co-produced by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

