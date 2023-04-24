EXCLUSIVE: Alaya F on being called ‘Bollywood’s Next Superstar’ by Priyanka Chopra: There is no better feeling

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently called Alaya F Bollywood’s next superstar, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the U Turn actress shared her excitement about the appreciation she received from PeeCee. “I feel incredible. I don’t even know how to describe it because it felt not real. I had just woken up, I was anyways in a daze, and I was like ‘Am I seeing this correctly? When did this happen? What is this?’ I saw some article that had come out about it, and my mother (Pooja Bedi) sent it to me. I read the article and I was so confused. Then I went on a hunt to find where this video was, and in which interview (she said this),” shares Alaya.

She further adds, “Just hearing her say that was so special. She is someone I have admired for so long, someone whose career, personality, everything, I have looked up to so much. Even before I wanted to be an actor, or even before I was a Bollywood buff for that matter, she has been someone I have admired and looked up to. And to have that person validate your journey, and believe that you can be at the very top of what you aspire to do, there is no better feeling. I wish this feeling on everyone, I wish this feeling on every single person because there are very few moments in life that feel the way that felt. There is something special about it that you can’t even explain properly. One of those moments that you have to just feel and understand. It's special for sure.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alaya F’s earlier meeting

Has she ever met Priyanka Chopra Jonas? “I think I met her when I was very young, with my mom and after that when my Nana (Kabir Bedi) was releasing his book at that time she had done a part of the release with him. At that time she had said something sweet about me to my Nana, and he had sent it to me. I remember I was just like dying at that time as well. Then now a year or two later, to see her say that - amazing. Really grateful. Feeling blessed,” Alaya F concludes.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar to start filming for their next in August; To shoot in the US