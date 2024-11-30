2024 turned out to be a great year for Rajkummar Rao as the actor won over the audience with his performance in Srikanth, and followed it up with the historic success of Independence Day release, Stree 2. Ever since then, there are chatters in the industry around the next move of Rajkummar Rao, as the actor had decided to take some time off before picking the future slate of films. While the Pulkit-directed Malik is presently on floors, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Rajkummar Rao is teaming up with Sector 36 director Aditya Nimbalkar for a Netflix original film.

According to sources close to the development, Rajkummar Rao will be turning a producer with this yet-untitled feature film to be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar. “It’s a dark comedy set against the backdrop of a murder. Rajkummar Rao loved the subject to the extent that he decided to produce his himself. The actor took on the responsibilities of a producer, and then partnered with Netflix on a direct-to-digital deal,” revealed a source.

The source further added that Rajkummar Rao will start shooting for this yet-untitled Netflix Original in January 2025, and the film will premiere on the platform by the end of next year. “Everyone has loved the subject and are bullish on the prospects of the film on digital medium. It’s a new flavour to the genre of murder, and the screenplay is packaged with twists and turns,” the source added.

Apart from the Aditya Nimbalkar directorial, Rajkummar Rao has signed on for another film too and we shall be bringing more details on the same soon. Meanwhile, the actor is continuing to hunt for more scripts to have a line-up in place for 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

