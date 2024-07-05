EXCLUSIVE: Jitendra Kumar reacts to Ali Fazal’s hint about Panchayat and Mirzapur crossover; ‘He may have said that…’

Jitendra Kumar has made a commendable impact in the OTT space. He is currently basking in the praise received for his recently released series’, Kota Factory Season 3 and Panchayat Season 3, which are highly popular among the audience. Another famous OTT show is the crime thriller Mirzapur, whose third installment premiered today, July 5. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jitendra reacted to actor Ali Fazal’s hint about a crossover between Panchayat and Mirzapur.

Jitendra Kumar reveals why Ali Fazal hinted about Mirzapur and Panchayat’s crossover

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jitendra Kumar reacted to Ali Fazal’s accidental hint about the character Sachiv ji from Panchayat appearing in Mirzapur. He said, “Mujhe pata nahi kya bola hai. Aur matlab kafi trend ho raha tha main dekh nahi paya ki unhone exactly kya bola, toh mujhe pata nahi ki kis tarah ki hint diye hain (I don't know what was said. It was trending a lot; I haven't seen what exactly he said, so I don't know what kind of hint he has given).”

I think unhone shayad isliye bola hoga kyunki thodi maar peet dikhayi gayi hai Panchayat me iss baar aur election wali baatein hui hain, toh waha se kuch woh hint kar rahe honge, but maine suna nahi exactly woh kya hai (I think he may have said that because some violence was shown this time in Panchayat and the election-related stuff, hence he might be hinting at that, but I have not heard exactly what it is).”

Watch the full interview with Jitendra here!

Earlier, in a chat with ANI, Ali Fazal, aka Guddu Bhaiya, accidentally hinted about Jitendra Kumar’s cameo in Mirzapur 3. He said, "That's cross-promotion. We have done that." The agency further mentioned that Jitendra will be seen in his role as Abhishek Tripathi, aka Sachiv ji, for two episodes. He will reportedly appear for paperwork related to the d*ath of Pankaj Tripathi's character, Kaleen Bhaiya.

Panchayat 3 was released earlier this year, on May 28, 2024, while Mirzapur 3 arrived today. Both shows can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

