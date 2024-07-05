Mirzapur 3 Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal’s crime thriller series

The highly anticipated third season of the action crime thriller series Mirzapur is finally here! The show, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and others in prominent roles, hit the OTT space today, July 5. The audience, who had been eagerly waiting for Mirzapur Season 3, engaged in a binge-watching spree and shared their thoughts and opinions on X (Twitter)

Netizens review Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma starrer Mirzapur 3

Today, X is filled with reviews of Mirzapur Season 3 from netizens who couldn’t help appreciating the series of 10 episodes. They showered love on the performances, giving special mentions to Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Vijay Varma. They also commended the emotional depth and the thrill the show brings with it.

Read the following 11 tweets to make up your mind about watching the show:

A user wrote, “#MirzapurOnPrime #MirzapurS3 #Mirzapur3 Season 3 is by far the best of Mirzapur, every episode is interesting, the pace of the series is extremely good, it's not just random violence, there's much more depth, emotions, and politics.”

One person said, “#Friyay. Much awaited series has come! It’s all about Control, power and respect! Munna bhaiya would be missed but @TripathiiPankaj sir acting is amazing and guddupandit would definitely add a different flavor this season! #MirzapurS3 @ritesh_sid @MrVijayVarma @vishalrr.”

Another netizen shared, “Just pulled an all-nighter binging #Mirzapur3. After 7.5 hours, I can confirm it's worth every bleary-eyed minute. Thread of my spoiler-free delirium inside. Now off to sleep like a true gangster... #GoodMorning, my pookies! #MirzapurOnPrime.”

A tweet read, “Ye hai Uttar Pradesh. Must watch in thriller crime genre. BEST in India web series… #MirzapurS3.”

One user praised, “#MirzapurS3 is @alifazal9 show all the way. He has killed it. The best performance by I have seen in some years. Ali Fazal you deserve all the accolades for #GudduPandit @PrimeVideoIN @an_3jum @MrVijayVarma are very impressive @ShernavazJ needs bigger role.”

Another post said, “10 hours in a go. Just finished watching #Mirzapur3 but man. The legacy continues.”

More about Mirzapur Season 3

The ensemble cast of the show features talents like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Isha Talwar, Sheeba Chadha, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shernavaz Jijina, Meghna Malik, Manu Rishi Chadha, Neha Sargam, Liliput Faroqui, Alka Amin, Anangsha Biswas, Shahnawaz Pradhan, Rohit Tiwari, Prashansa Sharma, and Anil George.

Mirzapur 3, is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer and produced by Excel Media & Entertainment. It can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

