The Buckingham Murders star Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Chakrasana will motivate you to immediately hit yoga class; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just known for her talent and charm in Bollywood but also for her fitness. She is quite dedicated to yoga and videos of her practicing different poses often surface on social media. The latest video of The Buckingham Murders actress doing the Chakrasana will surely motivate you to immediately hit the yoga class.

Today, August 23, 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s yoga trainer took to Instagram and shared a video of the actress serving major fitness goals. In the video, Kareena, dressed in her athletic gear, was seen doing the Chakrasana pose in one go. She even offered a smile to the camera while she was in the backbend pose.

In the caption, the trainer wrote, “Back with the ultimate classic - @kareenakapoorkhan x #Chakrasana series.”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Kareena in the comments section of the post. They were inspired by her dedication and went on to appreciate her. One person called her “My inspiration,” while another exclaimed, “Next level bravo.” A user stated, “She’s really On It!!” and another comment read, “This Yoga series is so Cool, inspirational too.”

Earlier this month, Kareena Kapoor Khan returned from her long vacation with her family, including husband Saif Ali Khan and kids, Taimur and Jeh.

On the work front, she is gearing up for the release of her movie The Buckingham Murders. It also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Keith Allen, and more. The crime thriller is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor.

The teaser of the movie was released recently across social media platforms. The 1 minute, 1 second teaser gives a glimpse into the gripping plot. Kareena portrays the role of a detective who investigates the case of a missing child. The Buckingham Murders is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 13, 2024.

Apart from this, she also has the next installment of the Cop Universe in her franchise. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again's cast includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh.

