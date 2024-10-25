Alia Bhatt calls Soni Razdan ‘center of our universe’ as she drops adorable PICS on her birthday; Neetu Kapoor wishes ‘samdhanji’

Today, October 25, 2024, marks the birthday of Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan. On this special occasion, Alia dropped adorable pictures with her mom and called her the ‘center’ of their ‘universe.’ The actress’ mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, also extended warm wishes to her ‘samdhanji,’ giving proof of their close bond.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a couple of heartwarming pictures with Soni Razdan. In the photos, they were seen sitting on the edge of a sofa. Alia was wearing a magenta suit, while her mother donned a baby pink and gray kurta. In the first slide, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star wrapped her arm around her mom’s, while in the second one she embraced her tightly. The happiness on their faces was unmissable.

In the caption, Alia wrote, “the center of our universe—happy birthday, mothership.”

Neetu Kapoor also posted a cute picture with Soni Razdan on her Instagram Stories. She wished, “Happy birthday, Samdhanji,” accompanied by pink hearts and a bouquet emoji. Check it out!

Shaheen Bhatt made a special post on her mom’s birthday, sharing pictures from their vacations and Christmas celebration. In the caption, she penned a heartfelt note expressing her love for her. Shaheen said, “Happy Birthday to my mother from another mother, my bro, my vacation buddy, my favourite resident weirdo, and maker of the best scrambled eggs on earth. I love you @sonirazdan.”

In the comments section, Soni Razdan replied with gratitude and some playfulness. She mentioned, “Ha ha, thank you, darling. You forgot to mention my Mac and cheese but. However, I shall proudly own the best scrambled eggs compliment for now... till Christmas, that is heh heh.”

Karisma Kapoor also took the opportunity to send her wishes to the birthday girl. In the comments section under Shaheen’s post, she wrote, “Happy birthday Aunty @sonirazdan.” Zoya Akhtar and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor joined in.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha and is gearing up to start Love & War. Soni Razdan will be seen in the upcoming movie Songs of Paradise.

