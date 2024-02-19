Alia Bhatt REACTS to viral dog assault case as both accused flee without punishment, ‘very disheartening'

Expressing her dismay, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt responded to the distressing Thane pet dog assault case, describing it as 'disheartening.' The incident surfaced through a viral video last week, showcasing two vet clinic staff brutally beating a chow-chow pet dog at Vetic Pet Clinic in Thane. The shocking footage, recorded on a CCTV camera, triggered widespread outrage among netizens, who are now calling for severe consequences for the perpetrators.

Very disheartening: Alia reacts to dog assault case

Expressing her concern against the injustice and cruelty, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram stories to reshare the post, conveying her discomfort. In her message, she wrote, 'This is very disheartening.'

In a latest development, following the arrest of the perpetrators, both have reportedly gone into hiding. The Instagram account of Street Dogs of Bombay has sought assistance in locating them, questioning the effectiveness of the Rs 50 fine laws. Despite filing an FIR, concerns are raised about whether such nominal fines can ensure justice or if the individuals will secure bail once again.

Earlier, an online video depicting two Mumbai pet clinic employees kicking and punching a dog has surfaced. Subsequently, a police complaint was lodged, leading to the arrest of the individuals involved. The distressing footage garnered the concern of Bollywood figures like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, and Jacqueline Fernandez, prompting their call for more stringent laws against animal cruelty.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Prepping for the launch of her web series Poacher, Alia Bhatt delves as the executive producer for the sinister world of poaching in Kerala, India. The series unravels the dedicated efforts of forest crime fighters, police officials, and altruists to expose the largest ivory poaching racket in Indian history. Serving as the executive producer, Alia brings the narrative to Prime Video on February 23. Starring Roshan Mathews, Nimisha Sajayan, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, the series is helmed by director Richie Mehta.

Alia's upcoming projects include Jigra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

