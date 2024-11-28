Alia Bhatt says ‘everything sucks’ without sister and birthday girl Shaheen; Ananya Panday calls her ‘fave person’

Alia Bhatt shares a heartwarming bond with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and it’s always visible in their social media banter. On the latter’s birthday, the actress made a special post for ‘her life’ and said that ‘everything sucks’ without her. Ananya Panday also extended her wishes to Shaheen, calling her ‘fave person.’ Soni Razdan joined in as well.

Today, November 28, 2024, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with Shaheen Bhatt. In the picture, Alia wore a floral outfit, while her sister donned an orange dress. In the caption, Alia wished, “Happy birthday my life @shaheenb.”

Grateful for Shaheen’s existence, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star stated, “Tbh everything sucks without you.. so happy you exist!” Revealing that her sister was right there with her as she made the post, Alia playfully added, “Enjoy.. give kiss as you are sitting in front of me.”

Have a look at the post!

Ananya Panday shared Shaheen’s picture on her Instagram Stories and expressed, “Happy birthday fave person in every room! May you eternally bring the sunshine @shaheenb.”

Check out her story!

Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, also penned a heartfelt note on her elder daughter’s special day. Dropping pictures of the birthday girl as well as some special memories with her, Soni ji wrote, “Happy Birthday to my semi reclusive, yet always there for me, serious but very funny, slightly blunt but razor sharp, go to analyst, fellow globe trotting, beautiful, brilliant daughter.”

Talking about how difficult it was to get Shaheen to pose for the camera, she shared, “You do realise that finding photographs of you is a little like a treasure hunt. That’s cause every time I want to take a picture you run away or slide expertly out of frame.”

Soni ji continued, “That said we have managed to have some amazing times together … somehow - and managed to take some photographs too … somehow, though no thanks to you (mostly) … But it’s your birthday and I can only say nice things.”

Soni Razdan expressed her love for her daughter and asked her to pose in the frame this time.

