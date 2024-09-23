Jigra EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer action thriller’s trailer to release on September 26

Jigra is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024. Starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, the film is set to entertain the audience during the festive time of Dussehra. The teaser trailer has already been released which gave a glimpse into the plot of the movie and increased the excitement among the fans. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the trailer is scheduled to release on September 26, 2024.

According to a source close to the development, the team of Jigra has decided on the date of September 26 to unveil the trailer to the audience.

Today, September 23, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina took to Instagram and teased their fans about the upcoming trailer. They shared pictures of themselves holding beautiful flowers, referring to the song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka that has been used in the movie.

The caption read, “Phoolon ka taaro ka, sabka kehna hai #JigraTrailer ab jald hi aa raha hai (Flowers and stars, everyone is saying that #JigraTrailer is coming soon). #Jigra in cinemas 11th October.”

Jigra is a prison-break action thriller directed by Vasan Bala. The film is written by Debashish Irengbam and Bala. It stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role as Satya, with Vedang Raina as her brother, Ankur. The story focuses on their bond and the lengths to which Satya will go to save her brother. Manoj Pahwa will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Coming to the music album, Chal Kudiye, a powerful track, has been released that features the reunion of Alia and Diljit Dosanjh. They have lent their voices to the song that has been composed by Manpreet Singh and written by Harmanjeet Singh. Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka was used in the 2-minute, 49-second teaser trailer of the movie. Vedang has sung the recreated version of the soulful number.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the movie is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. Jigra is slated to hit the big screens on October 11, 2024.

